Temporarily provides relief from itching associated with minor skin irritations, inflammation, and rashes due to:

Helps Heal Itch Fast

Proven To Moisturize 24 Hours

Doctors Recommend #1 Itch Medicine

With Antioxidants & Chamomile

Maximum Strength

Eczema & Psoriasis

Insect bites

Extra Creamy Formula Helps Heal Problem Skin

Rashes & Redness

Inflammation & Irritation

Dry, Itchy Skin

Calms, Nourishes, Hydrates

Safe For Sensitive Skin

Cosmetics

Poison ivy, Sumac

Jewelry

Detergents

Soaps

Seborrheic dermatitis

Temporarily provides relief from external anal and genital itching

Other uses of this product should only be under the advice and supervision of a doctor