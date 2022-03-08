Cortizone 10 Maximum Strength Intensive Healing Formula Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Cortizone 10 Maximum Strength Intensive Healing Formula Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Cortizone 10 Maximum Strength Intensive Healing Formula Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Cortizone 10 Maximum Strength Intensive Healing Formula Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Cortizone 10 Maximum Strength Intensive Healing Formula

1 ozUPC: 0004116700350
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 30

Product Details

Temporarily provides relief from itching associated with minor skin irritations, inflammation, and rashes due to:

  • Helps Heal Itch Fast
  • Proven To Moisturize 24 Hours
  • Doctors Recommend #1 Itch Medicine
  • With Antioxidants & Chamomile
  • Maximum Strength
  • Eczema & Psoriasis
  • Insect bites
  • Extra Creamy Formula Helps Heal Problem Skin
  • Rashes & Redness
  • Inflammation & Irritation
  • Dry, Itchy Skin
  • Calms, Nourishes, Hydrates
  • Safe For Sensitive Skin
  • Cosmetics
  • Poison ivy, Sumac
  • Jewelry
  • Detergents
  • Soaps
  • Seborrheic dermatitis
  • Temporarily provides relief from external anal and genital itching
  • Other uses of this product should only be under the advice and supervision of a doctor