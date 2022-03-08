Hover to Zoom
Cortizone 10 Maximum Strength Intensive Healing Formula
1 ozUPC: 0004116700350
Temporarily provides relief from itching associated with minor skin irritations, inflammation, and rashes due to:
- Helps Heal Itch Fast
- Proven To Moisturize 24 Hours
- Doctors Recommend #1 Itch Medicine
- With Antioxidants & Chamomile
- Maximum Strength
- Eczema & Psoriasis
- Insect bites
- Extra Creamy Formula Helps Heal Problem Skin
- Rashes & Redness
- Inflammation & Irritation
- Dry, Itchy Skin
- Calms, Nourishes, Hydrates
- Safe For Sensitive Skin
- Cosmetics
- Poison ivy, Sumac
- Jewelry
- Detergents
- Soaps
- Seborrheic dermatitis
- Temporarily provides relief from external anal and genital itching
- Other uses of this product should only be under the advice and supervision of a doctor