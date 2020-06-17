Dry, itchy skin calls for soothing moisture. That's why there's Cortizone 10 Maximum Strength Plus Ultra Moisturizing Anti-Itch Creme. Made with maximum strength hydrocortisone*, this anti-itch creme works fast to temporarily relieve itch. Maximum Strength Cortizone 10 Plus Ultra Moisturizing gets to work fast and provides itch relief for hours. This hydrating anti-itch creme also features 10 moisturizers, including aloe, to provide more than just itch relief. Use Cortizone 10 Plus Ultra Moisturizing Creme for itch associated with eczema, psoriasis, and dry, itchy skin. Stock up on Cortizone 10 Maximum Strength Plus Ultra Moisturizing Anti-Itch Creme so you always have hydrating itch relief on hand. *1% hydrocortisone is the maximum strength available without a prescription. DIRECTIONS: Adults and children 2 years of age and older: Apply to the affected area not more than 3 to 4 times daily. For children under 2 years of age: Ask a doctor.

CONTAINS: One (1) 1-oz. tube of Cortizone 10 Maximum Strength Plus Ultra Moisturizing Anti-Itch Creme

FAST & LONG LASTING: Cortizone 10 Ultra Moisturizing Anti-Itch Creme relieves itching fast and lasts for hours

STOP THE ITCHSANITY: This maximum strength anti-itch creme contains maximum strength hydrocortisone

10 NOURISHING INGREDIENTS: Cortizone 10 Plus Ultra Moisturizing contains 10 moisturizers, including aloe, and vitamins A and E to help make skin feel softer

RELIEVES ITCH: Maximum Strength Cortizone 10 helps relieve itch associated with minor skin irritations and rashes due to insect bites, psoriasis, poison ivy and more