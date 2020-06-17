Dry, itchy skin calls for soothing moisture. That's why there's Cortizone 10 Maximum Strength Plus Ultra Moisturizing Anti-Itch Creme. Made with maximum strength hydrocortisone,this anti-itch creme works fast to temporarily relieve itch. Maximum Strength Cortizone 10 Plus Ultra Moisturizing gets to work fast and provides itch relief for hours. This hydrating anti-itch creme also features 10 moisturizers, including aloe, to provide more than just itch relief. Use Cortizone 10 Plus Ultra Moisturizing Creme for itch associated with eczema, psoriasis, and dry, itchy skin.

Relieves itch: Maximum Strength Cortizone 10 helps relieve itch associated with minor skin irritations and rashes due to insect bites, psoriasis, poison ivy and more

10 Nourishing ingredients: Cortizone 10 Plus Ultra Moisturizing contains 10 moisturizers, including aloe, and vitamins A and E to help make skin feel softer

Fast & long lasting: Cortizone 10 Ultra Moisturizing Anti-Itch Creme relieves itching fast and lasts for hours

Contains: One (1) 2-oz. tube of Cortizone 10 Maximum Strength Plus Ultra Moisturizing Anti-Itch Crème