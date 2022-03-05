Hover to Zoom
Counter Art CART14645 Wire Square Holder
1UPC: 0007314314645
Product Details
CounterArt is a decorative kitchen entertaining and gift brand. All of our products are designed to be functional and giftable. CounterArt product can be used for entertaining gifts food prep serve ware and table top accessories. Empty Square Wire Coaster Holder. Optional wire holder sold empty. Holds 4 coasters.Features. Wire Square HolderSpecifications. Country of Origin China. Dimensions 2" D x 4" W x 4" L. Weight lbs 0.45