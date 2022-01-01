CounterArt is a decorative kitchen, entertaining and gift brand. All of our products are designed to be functional and giftable. CounterArt product can be used for entertaining, gifts, food prep, serve ware and table top accessories. Absorbent 4 inch Chisled Edge 4 Pack of coasters.

. Game Birds Tumbled Tile TrivetChina.1" D x 6" W x 6" L.