Counter Art CART49880 Beautiful Songbirds Reversible Plastic Placemat Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Counter Art CART49880 Beautiful Songbirds Reversible Plastic Placemat

1UPC: 0007314349880
Purchase Options

Product Details

CounterArt is a decorative kitchen, entertaining and gift brand. All of our products are designed to be functional and giftable. CounterArt product can be used for entertaining, gifts, food prep, serve ware and table top accessories. Made of Decofoam plastic, these two-sided placemats feature beautiful graphics and vibrant colors. The unique reversible feature provides the consumer two coordinating designs in one placemat. Easy to clean and store, these placemats are sold individually. Placemat size: 17 1/8 x 11 1/4.

Features. Beautiful Songbirds Reversible Plastic PlacematSpecifications. Country of Origin: USA. Dimensions: 0.1" D x 11.25" W x 17.12" L. Weight (lbs) : 0.18

 