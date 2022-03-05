This CounterArt mug features a sturdy ceramic body with an attractive decorative exterior perfect for enjoying your favorite steaming beverage at home or the office. These beautiful mugs with their generous 11 oz. size are offered in a wide variety of designs and themes and they make a great gift for yourself a friend co-worker or loved one. Microwave and dishwasher-safe.

. Counter Art decorative mug for hot or cold beverages.. Sturdy ceramic construction.. Decorative exterior with a beautiful design.. Dimension - 3.00 L x 3.00 W x 4.00 D in.