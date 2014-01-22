Country Crock Calcium Vegetable Oil Spread
Product Details
Country Crock Calcium plus Vitamin D Buttery Spread has a delicious country fresh taste your whole family will enjoy. Each serving of this tasty spread adds a little extra goodness to your day. Country Crock Calcium plus Vitamin D contains 10% Daily Value of Calcium and 20% Daily Value of Vitamin D. It is made from ingredients like a blend of delicious oils, purified water, and a pinch of salt with no artificial flavors, 0g of trans-fats and no cholesterol per serving.Country Crock Calcium plus Vitamin D also has 70% less saturated fat than butter, and only 45 calories per serving. This delicious butter substitute contains no hydrogenated oils and is made with simple, high quality ingredients you can feel good about serving your family. Country Crock Calcium plus Vitamin D is also a good source of Omega- 3 A.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Purified Water, Soybean Oil, Palm Kernel and Palm Oil, Tricalcium Phosphate, Salt, Mono and Diglycerides, Xanthan Gum, Lactic Acid, Lecithin (Soy), Potassium Sorbate (Used To Protect Quality), Natural Flavor, Vitamin A Palmitate, Beta Carotene (Color), Vitamin D3.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More