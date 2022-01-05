Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1tbsp (14 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 100

% Daily value*

Total Fat 11g 14.1% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 1g Monounsaturated Fat 4.5g

Sodium 110mg 4.78%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0%

Protein 0g

Vitamin A 90Number of International Units 10%

Vitamin E 0.3Number of International Units 2%