Country Crock Dairy Free Olive Oil Plant Butter
4 ct / 4 ozUPC: 0002740000022
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 24
Product Details
Country Crock Plant Butter Olive Oil Sticks
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat4.5g
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
Vitamin A90Number of International Units10%
Vitamin E0.3Number of International Units2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Blend of Plant-based Oils (Palm Fruit, Palm Kernel, Canola and Olive Oil), Water, Salt, Pea Protein, Sunflower Lecithin, Citric Acid, Vitamin A Palmitate, Natural Flavor, Beta Carotene (Color).
Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More