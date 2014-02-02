Hover to Zoom
Country Crock® Original Vegetable Oil Spread
15 ozUPC: 0002740010307
New Simple Recipe - Real Taste from Real Ingredients
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9.23%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Sodium100mg4.17%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
Vitamin A500Number of International Units10%
Vitamin D60Number of International Units15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Purified Water, Soybean Oil, Palm Kernel and Palm Oil, Salt, Lecithin (Soy), Vinegar, Natural Flavors, Vitamin A Palmitate, Beta Carotene (Color), Vitamin D3
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.