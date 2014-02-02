Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1tbsp (14 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 50

% Daily value*

Total Fat 6g 9.23% Saturated Fat 1.5g 7.5% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 2.5g Monounsaturated Fat 1g

Sodium 100mg 4.17%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0%

Protein 0g

Vitamin A 500Number of International Units 10%

Vitamin D 60Number of International Units 15%