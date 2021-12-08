Nutrition Facts

35.0 Approximately servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 60

% Daily value*

Total Fat 6g 0% Saturated Fat 1.5g 0% Trans Fat 0g 0% Polyunsaturated Fat 1.5g 0% Monounsaturated Fat 3.5g 0%

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 100mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g 0%

Protein 0g 0%

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%

Potassium 0mg 0%

Vitamin A 135mcg 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 0.6mcg 0%