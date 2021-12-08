Hover to Zoom
Country Crock Original Vegetable Oil Spread
17.3 ozUPC: 0002740080025
Product Details
- No artificial Preservatives or Flavors
- Country Fresh Taste
- Bonus 15% More than the 15oz Tub
- Canola Oil Blend
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
35.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g0%
Saturated Fat1.5g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g0%
Monounsaturated Fat3.5g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium100mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein0g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin A135mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0.6mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
WATER, CANOLA OIL, PALM KERNEL AND PALM OIL, SALT, SUNFLOWER LECITHIN, LACTIC ACID, NATURAL FLAVORS, VITAMIN A PALMITATE, BETA CAROTENE (COLOR), VITAMIN D3.
Allergen Info
Free from Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
