Country Life Activated Coconut Charcoal Powder
5 ozUPC: 0001579403495
Made only from sustainable coconut shells that are steamed activated. This high quality pure food grade product has high pore and ultra fine powder. Amongst its many benefits, Charcoal may support body cleansing and is commonly used as a digestive aid due to its adsorption qualities.
- Natural Activated Charcoal Powder
- Certified Gluten-Free
- From Sustainable Coconuts
- High Quality Pure Food Grade
- Promotes Absorption of Intestinal Gas
- 280 Servings
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.