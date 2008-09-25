Hover to Zoom
Country Life Active B-12 Dibencozide with Folic Acid Lozenges 3000 mcg
30 ctUPC: 0001579406236
Product Details
Coenzyme B vitamins do not require the usual conversion by the liver, but are directly transported to their action sites. This enables the body to use these coenzyme B vitamins more efficiently for energy production.
- Hypoallergenic Coenzyme
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cellulose , Cellulose ( Capsule Shell ) , Stearic Acid , Magnesium Stearate , Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
