From the leader in vitamin B-complexes, comes Country Life's most advanced coenzymated formulation yet. This powerful and revolutionary complex provides essential B-vitamins in a form the body can use.This new formula supports increased energy production, nervous system support, and sugar metabolism.*

Coenzyme B-Complex Advanced includes next generation essential B-vitamins not found in other products. Country Life is unique to include NADH. NADH is a coenzyme found in all living organisms that supports energy production.* As it is derived from dietary niacin, it is its own true coenzyme. Benfotiamine is the next level of Vitamin B-1 that is fat soluble, allowing it to quickly convert in the body. This vitamin supports a healthy nervous system.* Then comes PQQ, which has been proposed as the next essential B-vitamin. PQQ has been shown to help increase mitochondria production.* Mitochondria are the power plants inside each cell that produce energy.

Certified Gluten Free

Supports Increased Energy Production*

Supports Sugar Metabolism*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.