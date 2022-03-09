Country Life Advanced Coenzyme B-Complex Vegetarian Capsules 120 Count Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Country Life Advanced Coenzyme B-Complex Vegetarian Capsules 120 Count Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Country Life Advanced Coenzyme B-Complex Vegetarian Capsules 120 Count Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Country Life Advanced Coenzyme B-Complex Vegetarian Capsules 120 Count Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Country Life Advanced Coenzyme B-Complex Vegetarian Capsules 120 Count

120 ctUPC: 0001579406403
Purchase Options

Product Details

From the leader in vitamin B-complexes, comes Country Life's most advanced coenzymated formulation yet. This powerful and revolutionary complex provides essential B-vitamins in a form the body can use.This new formula supports increased energy production, nervous system support, and sugar metabolism.*

Coenzyme B-Complex Advanced includes next generation essential B-vitamins not found in other products. Country Life is unique to include NADH. NADH is a coenzyme found in all living organisms that supports energy production.* As it is derived from dietary niacin, it is its own true coenzyme. Benfotiamine is the next level of Vitamin B-1 that is fat soluble, allowing it to quickly convert in the body. This vitamin supports a healthy nervous system.* Then comes PQQ, which has been proposed as the next essential B-vitamin. PQQ has been shown to help increase mitochondria production.* Mitochondria are the power plants inside each cell that produce energy.

  • Certified Gluten Free
  • Supports Increased Energy Production*
  • Supports Sugar Metabolism*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg100%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Benfotiamine , Biopqq ( Pyrroloquinoline Quinone Disodium , Salt , ) , Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Reduced [ Nadh ] , Cellulose ( Capsule Shell ) , Cellulose , L Leucine , Silica .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More