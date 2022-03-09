You live a healthy, active life and fill your days with lots of exciting activities. You try to eat a balanced diet, exercise on a regular basis, and look for supplements that complement you lifestyle. B-complexes, which combine several different B-vitamins, may be what you need. This powerful and revolutionary complex provides essential B-vitamins in a form the body can use. This new formula supports increased energy production, nervous system support, and sugar metabolism.* Coenzyme B-Complex Advanced includes next generation essential B-vitamins not found in other products.

Country Life is unique to include NADH, a coenzyme found in all living organisms that supports energy production.* Benfotiamine is the next level of Vitamin B-1 that is fat soluble, allowing it to quickly convert in the body. This vitamin supports a healthy nervous system.* Then comes PQQ, which has been proposed as the next essential B-vitamin. PQQ has been shown to help increase mitochondria production.*

Certified Gluten Free

Supports Increased Energy Production*

Supports Sugar Metabolism*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.