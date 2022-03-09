Country Life Aller-Max™ Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Country Life Aller-Max™ Dietary Supplement

50 ctUPC: 0001579401609
Country Life’s Aller-Max® is a unique non-drowsy formula based on the key ingredients of Quercetin dihydrate, Bromelain, and Vitamin C. Quercetin dihydrate is a naturally occurring non-citrus bioflavonoid derived from flower buds. Bromelain is an enzyme derived from pineapple stem. Aller-Max® also provides Vitamin C as well, alongside herbs like Stinging Nettle and Cayenne.

  • Non-Drowsy Formula
  • Certified Gluten-Free
  • Combines Quercetin, Bromelain & Vitamin C

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
25.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg5%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit50%
Vitamin C0mg417%
Zinc0mg67%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin A ( as : Retinyl Palmitate ) , Vitamin C ( as : Calcium Ascorbate ) , Pantothenic Acid ( as : D-Calcium Pantothenate ) , Calcium ( as : Calcium Ascorbate , Calcium D-Pantothenate ) , Zinc ( as : Zinc Monomethionine ) , Quercetin (Sophora Japonica Linn) (Flower) , * , N-acetyl Cysteine , L-Histidine ( Free Form ) , Bromelain , from : Pineapple ) * , Stinging Nettle ( Urtica dioica ) ( Leaf ) , * , Cayenne Pepper ( Fruit ) , * , Grape Seed Extract ( Polyphenols ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose ( Capsule Shell ) , Magnesium Stearate , Silica

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible