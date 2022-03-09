Country Life Aller-Max™ Dietary Supplement
Product Details
Country Life’s Aller-Max® is a unique non-drowsy formula based on the key ingredients of Quercetin dihydrate, Bromelain, and Vitamin C. Quercetin dihydrate is a naturally occurring non-citrus bioflavonoid derived from flower buds. Bromelain is an enzyme derived from pineapple stem. Aller-Max® also provides Vitamin C as well, alongside herbs like Stinging Nettle and Cayenne.
- Non-Drowsy Formula
- Certified Gluten-Free
- Combines Quercetin, Bromelain & Vitamin C
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin A ( as : Retinyl Palmitate ) , Vitamin C ( as : Calcium Ascorbate ) , Pantothenic Acid ( as : D-Calcium Pantothenate ) , Calcium ( as : Calcium Ascorbate , Calcium D-Pantothenate ) , Zinc ( as : Zinc Monomethionine ) , Quercetin (Sophora Japonica Linn) (Flower) , * , N-acetyl Cysteine , L-Histidine ( Free Form ) , Bromelain , from : Pineapple ) * , Stinging Nettle ( Urtica dioica ) ( Leaf ) , * , Cayenne Pepper ( Fruit ) , * , Grape Seed Extract ( Polyphenols ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose ( Capsule Shell ) , Magnesium Stearate , Silica
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
