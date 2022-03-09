Hover to Zoom
Country Life Bee Propolis Capsules 500 mg
100 ctUPC: 0001579403131
Product Details
Derived from 100% pure Bee Propolis extract.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium74mg7%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Bee Propolis , Other Ingredients : Cellulose ( Capsule Shell ) , Cellulose , Silica , Calcium Silicate , Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
