Country Life Betaine Hydrochloride
600 mg - 100 TabletsUPC: 0001579405101
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg10%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Betaine Hydrochloride , Pepsin , Papain , Papain ( , from : Papaya ) ( Fruit ) , Bromelain ( , from : Pineapple ) ( Stem ) , Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Cellulose and Glycerin Coating , Maltodextrin , Silica , Lactose , Magnesium Stearate , Natural Flavor , Vegetable Glaze .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
