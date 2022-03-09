Ingredients

Betaine Hydrochloride , Pepsin , Papain , Papain ( , from : Papaya ) ( Fruit ) , Bromelain ( , from : Pineapple ) ( Stem ) , Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Cellulose and Glycerin Coating , Maltodextrin , Silica , Lactose , Magnesium Stearate , Natural Flavor , Vegetable Glaze .

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More