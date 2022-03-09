Country Life Buffered Vitamin C Tablets 1000mg 100 Count
Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that supports immune health.* This product is prepared with natural alkaline calcium and magnesium to buffer the excess acidity of vitamin C.
- Plus 150 mg of Bioflavonoids
- Vegan/Kosher
- Certified Gluten Free
- Supports Immune Health*
Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid ) , Calcium ( Calcium Carbonate ) , Magnesium ( Magnesium Oxide ) , Lemon Bioflavonoids ( , from : Lemon ) , Rose Hips (Fruit) . Stearic Acid , Cellulose , Maltodextrin , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose and Glycerin Coating , Silica , Vegetable Glaze .
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
