Country Life Buffered Vitamin C Tablets 1000mg 100 Count

100 ctUPC: 0001579407061
Product Details

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that supports immune health.* This product is prepared with natural alkaline calcium and magnesium to buffer the excess acidity of vitamin C.

  • Plus 150 mg of Bioflavonoids
  • Vegan/Kosher
  • Certified Gluten Free
  • Supports Immune Health*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid ) , Calcium ( Calcium Carbonate ) , Magnesium ( Magnesium Oxide ) , Lemon Bioflavonoids ( , from : Lemon ) , Rose Hips (Fruit) . Stearic Acid , Cellulose , Maltodextrin , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose and Glycerin Coating , Silica , Vegetable Glaze .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
