Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that supports immune health.* This product is prepared with natural alkaline calcium and magnesium to buffer the excess acidity of vitamin C.

Plus 150 mg of Bioflavonoids

Vegan/Kosher

Certified Gluten Free

Supports Immune Health*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.