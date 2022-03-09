Country Life Buffered Vitamin C Tablets
Product Details
Country Life's Buffered Vitamin C has been prepared with natural alkaline Calcium Carbonate and Magnesium Oxide which buffer and neutralize the excess acidity of Vitamin C.
- Supports Immune Health
- Includes 100 mg of Bioflavonoids
- Certified Gluten Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cellulose , Cellulose and Glycerin Coating , Stearic Acid , Magnesium Stearate , Magnesium Oxide , Silica , Vegetable Glaze .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
