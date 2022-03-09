Country Life Calcium 1000 mg & Magnesium 500 mg Vanilla Orange Flavor Chewable Wafers Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Country Life Calcium 1000 mg & Magnesium 500 mg Vanilla Orange Flavor Chewable Wafers Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Country Life Calcium 1000 mg & Magnesium 500 mg Vanilla Orange Flavor Chewable Wafers Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Country Life Calcium 1000 mg & Magnesium 500 mg Vanilla Orange Flavor Chewable Wafers Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Country Life Calcium 1000 mg & Magnesium 500 mg Vanilla Orange Flavor Chewable Wafers

60 ctUPC: 0001579402463
Purchase Options

Product Details

Looking to get your calcium needs with an easy alternative to swallowing tablets? Cal-Snack helps to fulfill your daily requirement of calcium plus magnesium in two easy-to-chew wafers. Better yet, it comes blended with a vanilla orange flavor (like orange cream) and is only 20 calories.

  • 1000mg of Calcium
  • 500mg of Magnesium
  • Great Tasting
  • Only 2 Wafers Daily
  • Only 20 Calories

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fructose , Stearic Acid , Mannitol , Natural Orange Flavor , Silica , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Natural Vanilla Flavor , Natural Flavors .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More