Looking to get your calcium needs with an easy alternative to swallowing tablets? Cal-Snack helps to fulfill your daily requirement of calcium plus magnesium in two easy-to-chew wafers. Better yet, it comes blended with a vanilla orange flavor (like orange cream) and is only 20 calories.

1000mg of Calcium

500mg of Magnesium

Great Tasting

Only 2 Wafers Daily

Only 20 Calories

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.