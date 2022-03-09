Country Life Calcium 1000 mg & Magnesium 500 mg Vanilla Orange Flavor Chewable Wafers
Product Details
Looking to get your calcium needs with an easy alternative to swallowing tablets? Cal-Snack helps to fulfill your daily requirement of calcium plus magnesium in two easy-to-chew wafers. Better yet, it comes blended with a vanilla orange flavor (like orange cream) and is only 20 calories.
- 1000mg of Calcium
- 500mg of Magnesium
- Great Tasting
- Only 2 Wafers Daily
- Only 20 Calories
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fructose , Stearic Acid , Mannitol , Natural Orange Flavor , Silica , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Natural Vanilla Flavor , Natural Flavors .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
