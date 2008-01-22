Country Life Calcium 1000 mg Magnesium 500 mg & Zinc 25 mg with Vitamin D Thin Tablets
Product Details
Target-Mins™ are made with specific free form amino acids and uses a calcium-to-phosphorus and calcium-to-magnesium ratio of 2:1 to support calcium utilization. Supports body availability of calcium. Zinc also supports immune health.
- Gluten Free
- Supports Bone and Immune Health
- Thinner Tablets
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin D ( as , Ergocalciferol ) , Calcium ( as , Calcium Hydroxyapatite , Citrate , aspartate , Alpha-ketoglutarate , Lysinate ) , Phosphorus ( as , Calcium Hydroxyapatite , Oxide , Citrate , Taurinate , Alpha-ketoglutarate ) , Magnesium ( As Magnesium Aspartate , Oxide , Citrate , Taurinate , Alpha-ketoglutarate ) , Zinc ( As Zinc Citrate , Histidinate , Picolinate , Alpha-ketoglutarate , aspartate ) . Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Cellulose and Glycerin Coating , Silica , Vegetable Glaze .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.