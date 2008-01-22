Country Life Calcium 1000 mg Magnesium 500 mg & Zinc 25 mg with Vitamin D Thin Tablets Perspective: front
Country Life Calcium 1000 mg Magnesium 500 mg & Zinc 25 mg with Vitamin D Thin Tablets Perspective: back
Country Life Calcium 1000 mg Magnesium 500 mg & Zinc 25 mg with Vitamin D Thin Tablets Perspective: left
Country Life Calcium 1000 mg Magnesium 500 mg & Zinc 25 mg with Vitamin D Thin Tablets Perspective: top
Country Life Calcium 1000 mg Magnesium 500 mg & Zinc 25 mg with Vitamin D Thin Tablets

180 ctUPC: 0001579402491
Product Details

Target-Mins™ are made with specific free form amino acids and uses a calcium-to-phosphorus and calcium-to-magnesium ratio of 2:1 to support calcium utilization. Supports body availability of calcium. Zinc also supports immune health.

  • Gluten Free
  • Supports Bone and Immune Health
  • Thinner Tablets

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium1000mg100%
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin D ( as , Ergocalciferol ) , Calcium ( as , Calcium Hydroxyapatite , Citrate , aspartate , Alpha-ketoglutarate , Lysinate ) , Phosphorus ( as , Calcium Hydroxyapatite , Oxide , Citrate , Taurinate , Alpha-ketoglutarate ) , Magnesium ( As Magnesium Aspartate , Oxide , Citrate , Taurinate , Alpha-ketoglutarate ) , Zinc ( As Zinc Citrate , Histidinate , Picolinate , Alpha-ketoglutarate , aspartate ) . Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Cellulose and Glycerin Coating , Silica , Vegetable Glaze .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
