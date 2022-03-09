Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Country Life Calcium 500 mg & Magnesium 250 mg Vegetarian Capsules
180 ctUPC: 0001579402477
Purchase Options
Product Details
Target-Mins™ are made with specific free-form amino acids and uses a calcium-to-phosphorus and calcium-to-magnesium ratio of 2:1 to support calcium utilization.
- 500 mg Calcium: 250 mg Magnesium
- Formulated to Maximize Calcium Utilization
- Supports Body Availability of Calcium
- Gluten Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cellulose , Medium Chain Triglycerides , Silica .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More