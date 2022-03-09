Country Life Calcium 500 mg Magnesium 500 mg & Potassium 99 mg Thin Tablets Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Country Life Calcium 500 mg Magnesium 500 mg & Potassium 99 mg Thin Tablets Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Country Life Calcium 500 mg Magnesium 500 mg & Potassium 99 mg Thin Tablets Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Country Life Calcium 500 mg Magnesium 500 mg & Potassium 99 mg Thin Tablets Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Country Life Calcium 500 mg Magnesium 500 mg & Potassium 99 mg Thin Tablets

90 ctUPC: 0001579402485
Purchase Options

Product Details

Target-Mins™ are made with specific free-form amino acids and uses a calcium-to-phosphorus ratio of 2:1 to support calcium utilization. The magnesium and potassium have been added to support cardiovascular health.

  • Gluten Free
  • Hypoallergenic
  • May Support Cardiovascular Health
  • Only 2 Tablets Per Day

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cellulose , L Leucine , Cellulose Coating , Glycerin Coating , Silica and Vegetable Glaze .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More