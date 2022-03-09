Country Life Calcium 500 mg Magnesium 500 mg & Potassium 99 mg Thin Tablets
Product Details
Target-Mins™ are made with specific free-form amino acids and uses a calcium-to-phosphorus ratio of 2:1 to support calcium utilization. The magnesium and potassium have been added to support cardiovascular health.
- Gluten Free
- Hypoallergenic
- May Support Cardiovascular Health
- Only 2 Tablets Per Day
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cellulose , L Leucine , Cellulose Coating , Glycerin Coating , Silica and Vegetable Glaze .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
