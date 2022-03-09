Target-Mins™ are made with specific free-form amino acids and uses a calcium-to-phosphorus ratio of 2:1 to support calcium utilization. The magnesium and potassium have been added to support cardiovascular health.

Gluten Free

Hypoallergenic

May Support Cardiovascular Health

Only 2 Tablets Per Day

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.