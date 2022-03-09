Country Life Calcium Citrate with Vitamin D Tablets 120 Count
Product Details
Adequate calcium and vitamin D as part of a healthful diet, along withexercise, may reduce the risk of osteoporosis later in life.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin D ( as , Ergocalciferol ) , Calcium ( as , Calcium Citrate ) Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Cellulose , Glycerin Coating , Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Vegetable Glaze .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
