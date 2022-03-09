Country Life Calcium Citrate with Vitamin D Tablets 120 Count Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Country Life Calcium Citrate with Vitamin D Tablets 120 Count

120 ctUPC: 0001579402555
Purchase Options

Product Details

Adequate calcium and vitamin D as part of a healthful diet, along withexercise, may reduce the risk of osteoporosis later in life.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium500mg50%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin D ( as , Ergocalciferol ) , Calcium ( as , Calcium Citrate ) Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Cellulose , Glycerin Coating , Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Vegetable Glaze .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More