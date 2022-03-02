Hover to Zoom
Country Life Calcium Magnesium Zinc with L-Glutamic Acid
250 TabletsUPC: 0001579402604
Product Details
Supports body availability of calcium. Zinc also supports immune health. Adequate calcium as part of a healthful diet, along with exercise, may reduce the risk of osteoporosis later in life.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
83.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
L Glutamic Acid , Cellulose , Medium Chain Triglycerides , Silica , Cellulose Coating , Glycerin Coating , Vegetable Glaze .
Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Shellfish.
