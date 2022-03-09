Country Life Chelated Magnesium 250 mg Tablets
Product Details
Magnesium is needed for more than 300 biochemical reactions in the body. It helps to relax muscles and to maintain an already normal blood flow. It can also support a steady heart rhythm and a healthy immune system, as well as keep bones strong.
- Smaller Tablets
- Gluten Free
- Helps Relax Muscles
- Supports Bone Health
- 250 mg
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cellulose , Cellulose and Glycerin Coating , L Leucine , Silica , Vegetable Glaze .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
