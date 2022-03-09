Country Life Chelated Magnesium 250 mg Tablets Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Country Life Chelated Magnesium 250 mg Tablets Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Country Life Chelated Magnesium 250 mg Tablets Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Country Life Chelated Magnesium 250 mg Tablets Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Country Life Chelated Magnesium 250 mg Tablets

180 ctUPC: 0001579402686
Purchase Options

Product Details

Magnesium is needed for more than 300 biochemical reactions in the body. It helps to relax muscles and to maintain an already normal blood flow. It can also support a steady heart rhythm and a healthy immune system, as well as keep bones strong.

  • Smaller Tablets
  • Gluten Free
  • Helps Relax Muscles
  • Supports Bone Health
  • 250 mg

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
180.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cellulose , Cellulose and Glycerin Coating , L Leucine , Silica , Vegetable Glaze .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More