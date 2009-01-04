Country Life Chelated Magnesium 250mg Perspective: front
Country Life Chelated Magnesium 250mg Perspective: left
Country Life Chelated Magnesium 250mg

90 ctUPC: 0001579402685
Magnesium is needed for more than 300 biochemical reactions in the body. It helps to relax muscles and to maintain an already normal blood flow.* It can also support a steady heart rhythm and a healthy immune system, as well as keep bones strong.*

  • Smaller tablets
  • Helps relax muscles*
  • Supports bone health*
  • Gluten free
  • 250 mg

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.