Magnesium is needed for more than 300 biochemical reactions in the body. It helps to relax muscles and to maintain an already normal blood flow.* It can also support a steady heart rhythm and a healthy immune system, as well as keep bones strong.*

Smaller tablets

Helps relax muscles*

Supports bone health*

Gluten free

250 mg

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.