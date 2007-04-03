Country Life Chewable Acerola Vitamin C Complex Berry Flavor Wafers 500mg 180 Count Perspective: front
Country Life Chewable Acerola Vitamin C Complex Berry Flavor Wafers 500mg 180 Count

180 ctUPC: 0001579407211
 Acerola is a fruit that is a natural source of Vitamin C. Country Life''s Chewable Acerola Complex contains a concentrated acerola berry extract and also includes a multispectrum citrus bioflavonoid acerola complex blend, plus Vitamin C for extra antioxidant support, all in a delicious berry flavored chewable wafter.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
180.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g
Protein0g
Vitamin C500mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fructose , Glucose , Magnesium Stearate , Stearic Acid , Silica , Lemon Flavor , Raspberry Flavor , Non-GMO , Maltodextrin .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
