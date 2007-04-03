Country Life Chewable Acerola Vitamin C Complex Berry Flavor Wafers 500mg 180 Count
Product Details
Acerola is a fruit that is a natural source of Vitamin C. Country Life''s Chewable Acerola Complex contains a concentrated acerola berry extract and also includes a multispectrum citrus bioflavonoid acerola complex blend, plus Vitamin C for extra antioxidant support, all in a delicious berry flavored chewable wafter.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fructose , Glucose , Magnesium Stearate , Stearic Acid , Silica , Lemon Flavor , Raspberry Flavor , Non-GMO , Maltodextrin .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More