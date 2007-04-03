Acerola is a fruit that is a natural source of Vitamin C. Country Life''s Chewable Acerola Complex contains a concentrated acerola berry extract and also includes a multispectrum citrus bioflavonoid acerola complex blend, plus Vitamin C for extra antioxidant support, all in a delicious berry flavored chewable wafter.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.