Country Life Chewable Acerola Vitamin C Complex Berry Flavor Wafers 500mg 90 Count

90 ctUPC: 0001579407210
Product Details

Acerol is a fruit that is a natural source of Vitamin C. Country Life's Chewable Acerola Complex contains a concentrated acerola berry extract and also includes a multispectrum citrus bioflavonoid acerola complex blend, plus Vitamin C for extra antioxidant support, all in a delicious berry flavored chewable wafer.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C500mg833%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin C ( As Ascorbic Acid , Sodium Ascorbate , Acerola Berry Extract , Rose Hips ) , Sodium ( As Sodium Ascorbate ) . Citrus Bioflavonoid Complex ( , from : Lemon , Grapefruit ) , Lemon Bioflavonoids ( Peel ) , Grapefruit Bioflavonoids ( Peel , Pulp ) , Acerola Berry Extract , Rose Hips (Fruit) , Rutin ( , from : Sophorae Japonica Linn ) ( Flower ) . Other Ingredients : Fructose , Glucose , Magnesium Stearate , Stearic Acid , Silica , Raspberry Flavor , Lemon Flavor , Non GMO , Maltodextrin .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
