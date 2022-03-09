Country Life Chewable Adult Multi Vitamin / Mineral Formula Pineapple-Orange Flavor Wafers Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Country Life Chewable Adult Multi Vitamin / Mineral Formula Pineapple-Orange Flavor Wafers

60 ctUPC: 0001579408030
Purchase Options

Product Details

Country Life now offers an adult chewable daily multivitamin and mineral formulation. This delicious wafer is a convenient way to supplement your diet.

  • Vitamin & Mineral Formula with Antioxidants and Activated B Vitamins
  • Vegetarian / Kosher

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.