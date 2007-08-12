Country Life Chewable Cal-Snack Vanilla Orange Wafers 120 Count Perspective: front
Country Life Chewable Cal-Snack Vanilla Orange Wafers 120 Count

120 ctUPC: 0001579402464
Looking to get your calcium needs with an easy alternative to swallowing tablets? Cal-Snack helps to fulfill your daily requirement for calcium plus magnesium in two easy-to-chew wafers. Better yet, it comes blended with a vanilla organic flavor (like orange cream) and is only 20 calories. Adequate calcium and vitamin D as part of a healthful diet and, along with exercise, may reduce the risk of osteoporosis later in life.*

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
Calcium1000mg100%
Ingredients
Fructose , Stearic Acid , Mannitol , Magnesium Stearate , Natural Orange Flavor , Cellulose , Silica , Natural Vanilla Flavor , Natural Flavors .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
