Country Life Chewable Cal-Snack Vanilla Orange Wafers 120 Count
Product Details
Looking to get your calcium needs with an easy alternative to swallowing tablets? Cal-Snack helps to fulfill your daily requirement for calcium plus magnesium in two easy-to-chew wafers. Better yet, it comes blended with a vanilla organic flavor (like orange cream) and is only 20 calories. Adequate calcium and vitamin D as part of a healthful diet and, along with exercise, may reduce the risk of osteoporosis later in life.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fructose , Stearic Acid , Mannitol , Magnesium Stearate , Natural Orange Flavor , Cellulose , Silica , Natural Vanilla Flavor , Natural Flavors .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
