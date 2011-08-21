Country Life Coenzyme B-Complex Vegetarian Capsules 240 Count Perspective: front
Country Life Coenzyme B-Complex Vegetarian Capsules 240 Count Perspective: back
Country Life Coenzyme B-Complex Vegetarian Capsules 240 Count Perspective: left
Country Life Coenzyme B-Complex Vegetarian Capsules 240 Count

240 ctUPC: 0001579406416
Coenzyme B-Complex contains essential B vitamins in its active, "coenzymated" form. This complex that you've known and loved for over 15 years now includes Methylfolate (Quatreefolic®) - the most advanced form currently available. And as always, you don't need to worry about the typical Vitamin B taste or odor.

  • Certified Gluten Free
  • Now with Methylfolate
  • Supports Energy*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Inositol , Phosphatidylcholine , Paba ( Para Aminobenzoic Acid ) , Alpha-Lipoic Acid , Cellulose ( Capsule Shell ) , Silica , Rice Bran Extract , Vegetable Glaze , Sunflower Oil .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

