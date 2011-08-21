Country Life Coenzyme B-Complex Vegetarian Capsules 240 Count
Product Details
Coenzyme B-Complex contains essential B vitamins in its active, "coenzymated" form. This complex that you've known and loved for over 15 years now includes Methylfolate (Quatreefolic®) - the most advanced form currently available. And as always, you don't need to worry about the typical Vitamin B taste or odor.
- Certified Gluten Free
- Now with Methylfolate
- Supports Energy*
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Inositol , Phosphatidylcholine , Paba ( Para Aminobenzoic Acid ) , Alpha-Lipoic Acid , Cellulose ( Capsule Shell ) , Silica , Rice Bran Extract , Vegetable Glaze , Sunflower Oil .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
