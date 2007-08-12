Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Country Life Coenzyme B-Complex Vegetarian Capsules
30 ctUPC: 0001579406417
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Certified Gluten Free
- Now with Methylfolate
- Supports Energy*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Inositol , Phosphatidylcholine ( , from : Soy Lecithin ) , Paba ( Para Aminobenzoic Acid ) , Alpha-Lipoic Acid , Cellulose ( Capsule Shell ) , Cellulose , Silica , L Leucine .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More