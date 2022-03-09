Coenzyme B-Complex contains essential B vitamins in its active, "coenzymated" form.* This complex that you've known and loved for over 15 years now includes Methylfolate (Quatreefolic®) - the most advanced form currently available.* And as always, you don't need to worry about the typical Vitamin B taste or odor.

Certified Gluten Free

With (6S)-5-Methyltetrahydrofolate

Supports Energy*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.