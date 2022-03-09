Country Life CoQ-10 Mega Q-Gel® Perspective: front
Country Life CoQ-10 Mega Q-Gel®

100 mg - 60 SoftgelsUPC: 0001579403541
Product Details

Country Life''s Mega CoQ10 Q-Gel® is hydrosoluble and employs the patented BioSolv™ delivery system. This delivery system enhances Coenzyme Q10 absorption compared to softgel capsules in oil suspension.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Coenzyme Q10 ( Ubiquinone ) , Gelatin ( Capsule Shell ) , Sorbitol , Glycerin and Purified Water ( Capsule Shell ) , Polysorbate 80 , Liquid Soy Lecithin , Medium Chain Triglycerides , Annatto Seed Extract ( Color ) , Soybean Oil .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

