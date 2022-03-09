Country Life CoQ-10 Mega Q-Gel®
Product Details
Country Life''s Mega CoQ10 Q-Gel® is hydrosoluble and employs the patented BioSolv™ delivery system. This delivery system enhances Coenzyme Q10 absorption compared to softgel capsules in oil suspension.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Coenzyme Q10 ( Ubiquinone ) , Gelatin ( Capsule Shell ) , Sorbitol , Glycerin and Purified Water ( Capsule Shell ) , Polysorbate 80 , Liquid Soy Lecithin , Medium Chain Triglycerides , Annatto Seed Extract ( Color ) , Soybean Oil .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
