 Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is present in every cell in the body. It supports energy production and a healthy heart. Country Life uses only the finest CoQ10 material from Kaneka.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Coenzyme Q10 ( Ubiquinone ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose ( Capsule Shell ) , Cellulose , Calcium Silicate , Magnesium Stearate , Silica .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

