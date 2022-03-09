Country Life CoQ10 Capsules 60 mg
Product Details
Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is present in every cell in the body. It supports energy production and a healthy heart. Country Life uses only the finest CoQ10 material from Kaneka.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Coenzyme Q10 ( Ubiquinone ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose ( Capsule Shell ) , Cellulose , Calcium Silicate , Magnesium Stearate , Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
