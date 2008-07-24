Country Life CoQ10 Vegetarian Capsules 100 mg
Product Details
Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is present in very cell in the body. It supports energy production and a healthy heart. Country Life uses only the finest CoQ10 material from Kaneka.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Coenzyme Q10 ( Ubiquinone ) , Cellulose , Cellulose ( Capsule Shell ) , Silica , Magnesium Stearate and Calcium Silicate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More