Country Life CoQ10 Vegetarian Softgels 100 mg
60 ctUPC: 0001579403523
Country Life is the leader in CoQ10 vegan softgels, and uses only the finest material from Kaneka.
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Coenzyme Q10 ( Ubiquinone ) , Other Ingredients : Medium Chain Triglycerides , Modified Food Starch , Glycerin , Purified Water , Carrageenan , Annatto Color .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
