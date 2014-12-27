Hover to Zoom
Country Life Core Daily-1 Men's Multivitamin Tablets
Introducing Core Daily-1 for Men. Every man needs daily support, and Core Daily-1 for Men supports the basic nutritional needs that men require, and provides B vitamins that support energy metabolism.
Core Daily-1 for Men is built upon a base of whole, raw, fermented fruits, vegetables, seeds, legumes, and sprouts. These whole foods offer added nutrition to support a healthier you.
- Supports Energy Metabolism
- Whole Food Based Multi
- Probiotics and Enzymes
- Coenzyme B-Vitamins
- Saw Palmetto, Pygeum, Lycopene, and Pumpkin Seed Extract
