Country Life Core Daily-1 Men's Multivitamin Tablets Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Country Life Core Daily-1 Men's Multivitamin Tablets

60 ctUPC: 0001579408190
Purchase Options

Product Details

Introducing Core Daily-1 for Men. Every man needs daily support, and Core Daily-1 for Men supports the basic nutritional needs that men require, and provides B vitamins that support energy metabolism.

Core Daily-1 for Men is built upon a base of whole, raw, fermented fruits, vegetables, seeds, legumes, and sprouts. These whole foods offer added nutrition to support a healthier you.

  • Supports Energy Metabolism
  • Whole Food Based Multi
  • Probiotics and Enzymes
  • Coenzyme B-Vitamins
  • Saw Palmetto, Pygeum, Lycopene, and Pumpkin Seed Extract

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.