Introducing Core Daily-1 for Men. Every man needs daily support, and Core Daily-1 for Men supports the basic nutritional needs that men require, and provides B vitamins that support energy metabolism.

Core Daily-1 for Men is built upon a base of whole, raw, fermented fruits, vegetables, seeds, legumes, and sprouts. These whole foods offer added nutrition to support a healthier you.

Supports Energy Metabolism

Whole Food Based Multi

Probiotics and Enzymes

Coenzyme B-Vitamins

Saw Palmetto, Pygeum, Lycopene, and Pumpkin Seed Extract

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.