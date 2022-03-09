Country Life DHEA Complex for Women
Product Details
DHEA levels, which promote female sex hormones, decline with age. This product has been formulated for women, and includes black cohosh extract.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
DHEA ( Dehydroepiandrosterone ) , Black Cohosh Blend , Providing : Maltodextrin , Black Cohosh Extract . Cellulose , Cellulose ( Capsule Shell ) , Silica , Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More