For many different people joint function is an important part of their overall health. As we age, a slowdown in joint mobility, comfort and flexibility may occur. But even for those who are physically fit and in the prime of their lives, joint health may be a concern. Not all those who lead active lifestyles get the type of joint support that they need for the everyday pressure we put on our joints. There are dozens of products to help support joint health in the joint conscious individual. Country Life’s FLEX Able® Advanced brings together 3 different prime ingredients known for supporting joint health.

Increased Joint Mobility

Increased Joint Comfort

Increased Joint Flexibility

Supports overall joint health

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.