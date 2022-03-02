Hover to Zoom
Country Life Folate 400 mcg Orange Flavor Chewable Wafers
100 ctUPC: 0001579406312
Product Details
From the leader in B-Vitamins, Country Life's Organic Folate is certified USDA organic. This folate is water extracted from organic lemon peel to maintain its purity.
- Promotes Heart Health
- Essential for Expectant Mothers
- USDA Organic
- Certified Gluten Free
- Orange Flavor
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Maltodextrin , Organic Evaporated Cane Juice Sugar , Organic Rice Bran Extract , Natural Orange Flavor , Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.