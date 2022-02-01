Country Life Food Based Multi Vitamin & Mineral Complex Mango Flavored Liquid
Product Details
Liquid Multi is a combination of vitamins and minerals with added decaffeinated green tea extract and lycopene for additional antioxidant support. The unique liquid base is a powerful combination of Organic Aloe Vera Juice plus Mangosteen and Noni juices.
Aloe Vera has powerful supporting properties for the digestive system. Proper digestive health will aid in nutrient absorption.
Mangosteen naturally contains a powerful antioxidant component called xanthones. Xanthones have been studied for their ability to offer beneficial antioxidant support to the body.
Noni is said to have positive effects on the cardiovascular, immune, and digestive systems. Noni is naturally high in minerals such as magnesium and calcium. It also contains vitamin C and niacin.
- Food-Based Vitamin & Mineral Complex
Proprietary Juice Blend : Organic Aloe Vera Juice , Mangosteen Juice , Noni Juice , Inositol , Choline ( Choline Bitartrate ) , Decaffeinated Green Tea Extract , Alpha-Lipoic Acid , Citrus Bioflavonoids , Acetylcysteine , Lycopene , Boron ( Boron Amino Acid Chelate ) , Other Ingredients : Deionized Water , Natural Vegetable Glycerin , Mixed Fruit Concentrate ( Apple Juice Concentrate , Mango Puree , Pear Juice Concentrate , Clarified Pineapple Juice Concentrate , Pineapple Syrup , Clarified Mango Juice Concentrate ) , Natural Flavors , Citric Acid , Gum Arabic , Xanthan Gum , Sodium Benzoate ( Preservative ) , Potassium Sorbate ( Preservative ) .
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives.
