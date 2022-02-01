Liquid Multi is a combination of vitamins and minerals with added decaffeinated green tea extract and lycopene for additional antioxidant support. The unique liquid base is a powerful combination of Organic Aloe Vera Juice plus Mangosteen and Noni juices.

Aloe Vera has powerful supporting properties for the digestive system. Proper digestive health will aid in nutrient absorption.

Mangosteen naturally contains a powerful antioxidant component called xanthones. Xanthones have been studied for their ability to offer beneficial antioxidant support to the body.

Noni is said to have positive effects on the cardiovascular, immune, and digestive systems. Noni is naturally high in minerals such as magnesium and calcium. It also contains vitamin C and niacin.

Food-Based Vitamin & Mineral Complex

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.