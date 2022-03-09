Country Life Glucosamine Chondroitin Formula
Product Details
Country Life''s Glucosamine/Chondroitin Formula provides the supportive building blocks for connective tissue. This complex provides the precursors for the production of bone, cartilage, tendon, joint tissue, skin, blood vessel walls and mucous membranes.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Glucosamine Sulfate , Glucosamine Hydrochloride , N Acetyl D Glucosamine ( Crab , Shrimp ) , Chondroitin Sulfate Sodium , Cellulose ( Capsule Shell ) , Stearic Acid . Contains : Shellfish ( Crab and Shrimp ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Shellfish.
Disclaimer
