Country Life Glucosamine Chondroitin Formula Perspective: front
Country Life Glucosamine Chondroitin Formula

180 CapsulesUPC: 0001579401711
Country Life''s Glucosamine/Chondroitin Formula provides the supportive building blocks for connective tissue. This complex provides the precursors for the production of bone, cartilage, tendon, joint tissue, skin, blood vessel walls and mucous membranes.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium96mg4%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Glucosamine Sulfate , Glucosamine Hydrochloride , N Acetyl D Glucosamine ( Crab , Shrimp ) , Chondroitin Sulfate Sodium , Cellulose ( Capsule Shell ) , Stearic Acid . Contains : Shellfish ( Crab and Shrimp ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Shellfish.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More