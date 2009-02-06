Country Life Glycemic Factors™
Glycemic Factors® has been a favorite for over 25 years. This product contains vitamins, minerals, and botanicals, including chromium, which aids in the metabolism of glucose.
Ingredients
Gymnema Sylvestre , Fenugreek (Seed) , Bitter Melon Extract , Pak ( Pyridoxine Alpha Ketoglutarate ) , Vanadium , Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Cellulose Coating , Glycerin Coating , Magnesium Stearate , Vegetable Glaze .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
