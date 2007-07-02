Biotin is a water soluble B vitamin that supports the formation of keratin, a building block for skin, hair, and nails.* Biotin also supports energy metabolism.*

A Vitamin Supplement for Healthy Hair, Scalp, and Nails

High Potency

Vegetarian

Kosher

Gluten Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.