Country Life L-Arginine Capsules
200 ctUPC: 0001579401026
Product Details
Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. L-Arginine supports immune functions. Many Country Life amino acids also include vitamin B6 to aid in utilization.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
66.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
L Arginine , Cellulose ( Capsule Shell ) , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose and Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
