Country Life L-Lysine Tablets 1000mg

100 ctUPC: 0001579401311
Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. L-Lysine is an essential amino acid that supports the structure and function of collagen that is found in skin tissue.* It promotes collagen renewal in particular in the lips and mouth.*

  • Gluten Free
  • Promotes Collagen and Tissue Renewal in Lips and Mouth*
  • Includes Vitamin B6 for Utilization

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.