Country Life L-Lysine Tablets 1000mg
100 ctUPC: 0001579401311
Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. L-Lysine is an essential amino acid that supports the structure and function of collagen that is found in skin tissue.* It promotes collagen renewal in particular in the lips and mouth.*
- Gluten Free
- Promotes Collagen and Tissue Renewal in Lips and Mouth*
- Includes Vitamin B6 for Utilization
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.