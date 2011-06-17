Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. L-Lysine is an essential amino acid that supports the structure and function of collagen that is found in skin tissue.* It promotes collagen renewal in particular in the lips and mouth.*

Gluten Free

Promotes Collagen and Tissue Renewal in Lips and Mouth*

Includes Vitamin B6 for Utilization

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.