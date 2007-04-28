Country Life L-Lysine
Product Details
?Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. L-Lysine is an essential amino acid that supports the structure and function of collagen that is found in skin tissue. It promotes collagen renewal in particular in the lips and mouth. Country Life uses vitamin B6 to aid in utilization.
- Lysine supports immune health
- Lysine is a component of bone structure
- Certified Vegan
- An Essential Free form amino acid
- B6 aids in the utilization of Lysine
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin B6 ( As Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ) , L-Lysine ( , from : 1 , 250 Mg L-lysine Hydrochloride ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose and Glycerin Coating , Silica , Vegetable Glaze .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More