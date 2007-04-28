?Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. L-Lysine is an essential amino acid that supports the structure and function of collagen that is found in skin tissue. It promotes collagen renewal in particular in the lips and mouth. Country Life uses vitamin B6 to aid in utilization.

Lysine supports immune health

Lysine is a component of bone structure

Certified Vegan

An Essential Free form amino acid

B6 aids in the utilization of Lysine

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.