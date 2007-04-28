Country Life L-Lysine Perspective: front
Country Life L-Lysine

1000 mg - 250 TabletsUPC: 0001579401312
Product Details

?Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. L-Lysine is an essential amino acid that supports the structure and function of collagen that is found in skin tissue. It promotes collagen renewal in particular in the lips and mouth. Country Life uses vitamin B6 to aid in utilization.

  • Lysine supports immune health
  • Lysine is a component of bone structure
  • Certified Vegan
  • An Essential Free form amino acid
  • B6 aids in the utilization of Lysine

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
250.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin B6 ( As Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ) , L-Lysine ( , from : 1 , 250 Mg L-lysine Hydrochloride ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose and Glycerin Coating , Silica , Vegetable Glaze .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
